Casper (CSPR) Price Hits $0.0117

Casper (CSPR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. In the last week, Casper has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Casper has a market cap of $144.14 million and $7.15 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Casper Profile

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,905,923,526 coins and its circulating supply is 12,302,635,407 coins. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

