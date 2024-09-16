Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 490,400 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the August 15th total of 338,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Castellum Trading Up 1.1 %

Castellum stock opened at $0.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Castellum has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.60. The company has a market cap of $9.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of -3.33.

Castellum (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Castellum had a negative net margin of 37.95% and a negative return on equity of 80.72%. The company had revenue of $11.52 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Castellum stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Castellum, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:CTM Free Report ) by 82.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,606 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.19% of Castellum worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Castellum, Inc provides services in the areas of cybersecurity, information technology, electronic and information warfare, and information operations. Its services include intelligence analysis, software development, software engineering, program management, strategic and mission planning, information assurance, cybersecurity and policy support, data analytics, and model based systems engineering services.

