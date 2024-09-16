Century Lithium (CVE:LCE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.24

Century Lithium Corp. (CVE:LCE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 10849 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Century Lithium Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.45.

Get Century Lithium alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Century Lithium

In other news, Director Donald George Myers sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.27, for a total transaction of C$27,000.00. 4.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Century Lithium

Century Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for lithium. The company holds 100% interests in Clayton Valley project located in southwest Nevada; Dean lithium property in Clayton Valley, Nevada; Glory lithium property in Clayton Valley; and Gunman Project, White Pine Claims, Nevada, as well as interest in Enertopia Project.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Century Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.