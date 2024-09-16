Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Posts Earnings Results

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The software maker reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $25.79 million for the quarter.

Cheetah Mobile Stock Performance

Shares of CMCM stock opened at $3.75 on Monday. Cheetah Mobile has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $6.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc along with its subsidiaries, engages in provision of internet services, artificial intelligence, and other services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Japan, and internationally. The company's internet products include Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications; and Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices.

