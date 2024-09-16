Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Short Interest Down 22.9% in August

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the August 15th total of 4,630,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $179.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.95. Cheniere Energy has a twelve month low of $152.31 and a twelve month high of $187.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 39.42%. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cheniere Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 117,264 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,018,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,910,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $852,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

