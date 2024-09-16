Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by ICA Group Wealth Management LLC

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4,650.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMG. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $56.12 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $35.37 and a one year high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $77.07 billion, a PE ratio of 59.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.09.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 473,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,052,740.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,589 in the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.