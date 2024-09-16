Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock Holdings Raised by Ithaka Group LLC

Ithaka Group LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4,846.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 325,141 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises about 3.8% of Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $20,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,732.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,177,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,264,109,000 after purchasing an additional 19,759,754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,816.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $523,514,000 after buying an additional 8,186,198 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,565.8% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,078,767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969,916 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,397.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,667,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,260.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,132,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $196,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $56.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.09. The stock has a market cap of $77.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.70, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $69.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.36.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,333.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,333.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $866,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 473,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,052,740.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,589 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

