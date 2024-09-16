Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Raises Dividend to $0.75 Per Share

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.7539 per share on Friday, October 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This is an increase from Chorus’s previous dividend of $0.47.
Chorus Stock Down 1.3 %
Chorus stock opened at $27.59 on Monday. Chorus has a 52 week low of $19.95 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.10.
About Chorus
