Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Walter Public Investments Inc.

Walter Public Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Church & Dwight makes up about 1.9% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $10,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.58.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CHD opened at $104.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $110.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.87%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $5,895,423.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,179.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.