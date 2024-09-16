CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) Sees Large Volume Increase

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 36,716 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the previous session’s volume of 15,448 shares.The stock last traded at $12.85 and had previously closed at $12.75.

CI Financial Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.75.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. CI Financial had a positive return on equity of 50.83% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $720.62 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CI Financial Increases Dividend

CI Financial Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1481 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from CI Financial’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 5.76%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -67.05%.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

