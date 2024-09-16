CIBC Trims Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Target Price to C$1.75

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$2.30 to C$1.75 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

TRZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Transat A.T. from C$2.25 to C$1.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transat A.T. presently has an average rating of Reduce and an average target price of C$1.75.

Get Transat A.T. alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TRZ

Transat A.T. Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TSE:TRZ opened at C$1.82 on Friday. Transat A.T. has a 12-month low of C$1.78 and a 12-month high of C$4.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$70.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.30, a P/E/G ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported C($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.37) by C($0.73). The firm had revenue of C$736.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$758.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Transat A.T. will post -4.3400002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Transat A.T.

(Get Free Report)

Transat A.T. Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in Europe and the Caribbean. It offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company also offers air transportation services; outgoing tours; and destination services, including hospitality and representation, passenger transfers, excursions, tours, sports, and other activities, as well as specialty services, such as destination weddings, teambuilding, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.