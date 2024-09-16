Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Cuts Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lessened its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,815 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,498 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $720.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.76, for a total transaction of $1,849,183.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,575.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total value of $628,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,941 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.76, for a total transaction of $1,849,183.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,575.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,940 shares of company stock valued at $10,721,252 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU stock opened at $655.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $473.56 and a 52-week high of $676.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $636.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $631.56.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 33.21%.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.