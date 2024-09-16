Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Grows Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $27,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,346.6% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,113,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,136,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,665 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $485,301,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,656.0% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 303,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,137,000 after acquiring an additional 292,768 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 41,522.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 237,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,169,000 after acquiring an additional 237,092 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,938,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $555.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.22 and a 1 year high of $574.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $549.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $542.17.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

