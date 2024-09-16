Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $14.42 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 237.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,846 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $14,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWV. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

IWV opened at $319.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $313.04 and a 200-day moving average of $303.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $233.54 and a 1-year high of $322.19.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

