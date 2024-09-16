Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $39.53 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 33,510 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $39,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,440,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,191,386,000 after buying an additional 4,116,234 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,376,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,610,724,000 after acquiring an additional 153,460 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,121,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,889,000 after acquiring an additional 391,042 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,765,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,825,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,019 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $81.53 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $83.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.10 and its 200 day moving average is $79.51.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

