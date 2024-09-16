Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $9.65 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,209 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Target were worth $9,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa America upgraded Target to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Target from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,768.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,173.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Target stock opened at $151.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.07. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

