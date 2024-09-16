Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Purchases 675 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LongView Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VV opened at $257.94 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $187.49 and a 1-year high of $259.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $252.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.47. The company has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

