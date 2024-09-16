Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Purchases 8,035 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 175,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned approximately 0.05% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $18,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,089,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,068,000 after acquiring an additional 167,453 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,765,000. Abound Wealth Management raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 14,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 599,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,922,000 after acquiring an additional 14,318 shares during the last quarter.

MUB opened at $108.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.13. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

