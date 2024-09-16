Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 233 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $12,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IVE opened at $194.26 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.23 and a 12 month high of $196.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.79. The firm has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

