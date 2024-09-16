City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,277 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BCX. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 10.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BCX opened at $9.16 on Monday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.14.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.0518 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

