City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.91 Million Stock Position in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 412,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 15,127 shares during the quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust were worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth $95,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Gridiron Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Flow State Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 9.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KTF opened at $9.99 on Monday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $10.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.48.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

