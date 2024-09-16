City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,482 shares during the period. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust makes up approximately 0.8% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $9,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,512,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,254,000 after purchasing an additional 623,183 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1,131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 398,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 365,845 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 280.3% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 273,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 201,753 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 9.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,214,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,229,000 after purchasing an additional 105,661 shares during the period. Finally, Gridiron Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,578,000.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of BTT opened at $21.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.88. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $21.70.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.0464 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

