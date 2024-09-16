City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Invests $2.49 Million in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 223,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 72,914 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 250,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 30,594 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Flow State Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000.

Insider Transactions at AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 34,874 shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $385,357.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,149,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,796,671. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:AFB opened at $11.67 on Monday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $11.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.02.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 28th. The investment management company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.0359 dividend. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%.

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

