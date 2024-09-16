City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Free Report) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,245 shares during the quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust stock opened at $12.10 on Monday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.48.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.