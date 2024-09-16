City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Sells 602,469 Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Free Report) by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,874 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 602,469 shares during the quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,274,283 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after buying an additional 112,140 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 65.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,815,381 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 719,434 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 617,407 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 389,067 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 498,992 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 27,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 492,947 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE HIO opened at $4.02 on Monday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.86.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.0355 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

