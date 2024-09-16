City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Takes $429,000 Position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 8.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BME opened at $42.26 on Monday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 52 week low of $35.53 and a 52 week high of $42.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.73.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

