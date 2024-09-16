City Office REIT, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:CIO)

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th.
City Office REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years. City Office REIT has a dividend payout ratio of -93.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect City Office REIT to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.
City Office REIT Stock Performance
Shares of City Office REIT stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $6.31. 62,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.07. The firm has a market cap of $253.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.96. City Office REIT has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $6.70.
About City Office REIT
City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.
