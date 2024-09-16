CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 202,500 shares, an increase of 87.7% from the August 15th total of 107,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of CNS Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 122,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 1.96% of CNS Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Get CNS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CNS Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:CNSP remained flat at $0.15 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,423,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,843. The company has a market cap of $213,852.60, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.58. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $137.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNS Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($6.72) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CNS Pharmaceuticals

CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.