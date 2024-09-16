Coin98 Achieves Market Capitalization of $95.63 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $95.63 million and $9.11 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Coin98 has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. One Coin98 token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 73.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002074 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

C98 is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 828,194,325 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.