Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.3% in the second quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $212,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,585,000 after acquiring an additional 64,123 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,874.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,874.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL opened at $105.73 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $109.30. The company has a market capitalization of $86.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.63.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

