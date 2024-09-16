Comparing Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG) & Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS)

Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) and Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sow Good and Borealis Foods”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $41.61 million 2.62 -$3.06 million ($0.35) -30.74 Borealis Foods -$1.58 million -100.06 -$2.94 million N/A N/A

Borealis Foods has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sow Good.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 2 0 3.00 Borealis Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sow Good and Borealis Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sow Good currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 113.75%. Given Sow Good’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sow Good is more favorable than Borealis Foods.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and Borealis Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good 13.24% 37.94% 17.90% Borealis Foods N/A -108.01% -7.73%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.7% of Sow Good shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.7% of Borealis Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 62.3% of Sow Good shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of Borealis Foods shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Sow Good has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Borealis Foods has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sow Good beats Borealis Foods on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sow Good

Sow Good Inc. is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc., is based in IRVING, Texas.

About Borealis Foods

Borealis Foods Inc. engages in the distribution of plant-based protein food products. Its products include Chef Woo, a high-protein instant ramen with 20 grams of plant-based complete protein; and Ramen Express, a vegetarian ramen noodles. The company is based in Oakville, Canada.

