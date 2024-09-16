Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.45

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.45 and last traded at $33.45, with a volume of 645947 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.61.

Compass Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.07.

Compass Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.