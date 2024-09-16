Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) Rating Increased to Buy at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target suggests a potential upside of 203.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CMPX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics Stock Up 7.1 %

NASDAQ CMPX opened at $1.65 on Monday. Compass Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34. The stock has a market cap of $227.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.85 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPX. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $6,277,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $458,000. Pennant Investors LP acquired a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. CM Management LLC increased its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 148.0% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE increased its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 301.0% during the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 181,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 135,900 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compass Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.