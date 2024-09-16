Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $84.10

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $84.10 and last traded at $84.10, with a volume of 5660 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.93.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.50.

Get Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,275,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,041,000 after acquiring an additional 253,806 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,863,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,929,000 after purchasing an additional 26,232 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,069,000 after purchasing an additional 111,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 956,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,272,000 after purchasing an additional 78,631 shares during the period.

About Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.