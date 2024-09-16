Cookie (COOKIE) Price Hits $0.0221

Cookie (COOKIE) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Cookie token can currently be bought for about $0.0221 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Cookie has a market cap of $1.83 million and $542,925.83 worth of Cookie was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cookie has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000074 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Cookie

Cookie was first traded on June 12th, 2024. Cookie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,868,796 tokens. Cookie’s official Twitter account is @cookie3_com. Cookie’s official website is www.cookie3.com.

Buying and Selling Cookie

According to CryptoCompare, “Cookie (COOKIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cookie has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 82,830,945.94924313 in circulation. The last known price of Cookie is 0.02418326 USD and is down -1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $560,708.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cookie3.com/.”

