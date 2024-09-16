Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,433 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 82,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 23.2% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 15.8% in the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 135,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 18,476 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 44.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $353,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,176.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 3,101 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $110,736.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,190 shares in the company, valued at $828,114.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $353,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,039 shares in the company, valued at $213,176.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,451 shares of company stock worth $1,090,844. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Up 6.7 %

CORT stock opened at $38.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 0.45. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $39.75.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.14 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CORT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

