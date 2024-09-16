Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Gap Up to $17.00

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.00, but opened at $17.39. Core Laboratories shares last traded at $17.27, with a volume of 9,799 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Core Laboratories Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $804.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.37.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $130.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.85 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 4.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 9.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 639,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,915,000 after purchasing an additional 52,639 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 162,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 42,140 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,392,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,096,000 after buying an additional 27,701 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 40.8% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 183,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 53,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Core Laboratories by 17.6% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,606,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,443,000 after acquiring an additional 240,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Further Reading

