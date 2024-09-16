Cornerstone Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 761,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 31,866 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $7,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPG. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 5.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 26,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 270.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 323.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares during the last quarter.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $11.51 on Monday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.96.

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

