Cornerstone Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,646 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of Tri-Continental worth $5,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TY. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Tri-Continental by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after buying an additional 15,351 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tri-Continental by 6.0% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,759 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Tri-Continental by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 94,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 25,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 89,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

Tri-Continental Price Performance

TY stock opened at $32.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.76. Tri-Continental Co. has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $32.39.

Tri-Continental Increases Dividend

About Tri-Continental

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.291 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

