Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 14,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 277.3% in the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Danaher by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,398,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $849,195,000 after acquiring an additional 85,081 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Danaher by 22.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,047,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $761,475,000 after acquiring an additional 563,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $274.25 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $281.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $198.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.51.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,566,486.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,435,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Leerink Partners upped their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.94.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

