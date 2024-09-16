Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 10,200 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 85.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1,962.1% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on C. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citigroup from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of C opened at $57.67 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.81 and its 200 day moving average is $61.38. The company has a market capitalization of $110.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.45. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $67.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

