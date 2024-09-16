Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 5,700 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,360,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,771,985,000 after buying an additional 17,369,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $950,192,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,691,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,156 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,472,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 28,736.1% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,485,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,485 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $557,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 567,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,134,851.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 567,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,134,851.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $4,387,502.46. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,946,927,245.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,636 shares of company stock worth $6,533,064. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.6 %

SCHW opened at $62.12 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $110.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.33 and its 200 day moving average is $70.07.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SCHW

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.