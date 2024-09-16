Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock opened at $3.07 on Monday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $3.19.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Analysts See 51% Upside in Coinbase, Is It Time to Buy the Hype?
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3 Defensive Stock Alternatives to Bonds If Interest Rates Drop
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.