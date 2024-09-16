Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the August 15th total of 72,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SLVO traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $80.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,284. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52-week low of $65.10 and a 52-week high of $86.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.96.
Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.7449 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This is a boost from Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $1.36.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN
Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile
