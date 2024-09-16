Cronos (CRO) Market Cap Hits $2.12 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 15th. Cronos has a market cap of $2.12 billion and $4.38 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0796 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00040387 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006739 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00013856 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006855 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.