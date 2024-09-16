CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Up 2.2%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $268.09 and last traded at $264.82. Approximately 1,056,589 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 5,312,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $259.13.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.16.

The firm has a market cap of $65.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 499.66, a P/E/G ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,587 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $20,925,726.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,127,843 shares in the company, valued at $424,576,497.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $20,925,726.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,127,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,576,497.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 5,504 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $2,094,987.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,286,795.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,719 shares of company stock worth $47,133,109. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

