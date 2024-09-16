CureVac’s (CVAC) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 395.36% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of CVAC stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $3.23. 116,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,855. CureVac has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $8.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). CureVac had a negative return on equity of 57.18% and a negative net margin of 422.66%. The business had revenue of $15.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CureVac will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.
