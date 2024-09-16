Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Stock Position Raised by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Custom Truck One Source worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Custom Truck One Source by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Custom Truck One Source by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 29,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Custom Truck One Source

In related news, insider Thomas R. Rich acquired 26,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $100,608.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 224,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,147.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas R. Rich acquired 26,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $100,608.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 224,778 shares in the company, valued at $863,147.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 2,354,109 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $8,051,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,384,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,976,286.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

Custom Truck One Source Price Performance

Shares of CTOS opened at $3.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $896.76 million, a PE ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.78. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $7.00.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.23 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

(Free Report)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

