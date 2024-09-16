D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Trading Down 5%

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) dropped 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.28 and last traded at $2.28. Approximately 124,418 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 504,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $621.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.67 and a beta of 2.68.

Get D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. alerts:

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $365.55 million for the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 290,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 63,390 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 364,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 77,237 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 1,258.1% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 71,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 65,963 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.