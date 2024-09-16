D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Trading Down 5%

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) dropped 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.28 and last traded at $2.28. Approximately 124,418 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 504,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $621.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.67 and a beta of 2.68.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $365.55 million for the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Company Profile
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.