D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,804 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $8,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 70.5% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth $31,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Trading Up 3.2 %

D.R. Horton stock opened at $194.80 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.08 and a 1 year high of $195.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.54 and its 200-day moving average is $157.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 7.22. The company has a market cap of $64.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.73.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.07.

Read Our Latest Report on DHI

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.